GDP figures for 3Q confirm slow-down in economic growth

Czech economic growth in the 3rd quarter has slowed to 2.5 percent year-on-year, according to data released by the Czech Statistics Office. Compared to the 2nd quarter GDP rose by 0.4 percent.

Analysts say this confirms the predicted slow-down in economic growth, although compared to the situation in Germany, the Czech Republic’s main export destination, the Czech figures are still viewed as positive.

Economic growth in 2018 reached 2.9 percent and the prediction for this year is 2.5 percent.