Garden atelier of artist Hana Wichterlová declared cultural monument

The Ministry of Culture has declared the atelier of the painter and sculptor Hana Wichterlová a cultural monument. She had lived and worked in the small garden building in Prague’s Malá Strana district for more than 50 years. It still houses many of her artistic works.

Wichterlová, who died in 1990 at the age of 87, was married to another highly regarded sculptor, Bedřich Stefan, and was a close friend of the famous photographer Josef Sudek. The ministry named the atelier a cultural monument in part because so many celebrated persons had visited her there.