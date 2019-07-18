Galileo back in operation

Daniela Lazarová
18-07-2019
Europe's Global Navigation Satellite System Galileo which had been out of operation for technical reasons since last Thursday has fully renewed its services, the Czech Transport Ministry reported citing the Prague-based GNSS Agency.

The fall-out was reportedly caused by technical problems following a software upgrade. During the week-long break, Galileo users with the right technology have been relying on the U.S. GPS alternative to find their way around.

