Galia, Luzumová named handball players of the year

The handball players of the year were announced on Sunday. They are national goalkeeper Martin Galia and national team captain Iveta Luzumová.
Galia, who plays for Górnik Zabrze, was awarded the honour for a second time. Luzumová, a striker for Thüringer HC, defended her title and has now received the honour four times in her career.
