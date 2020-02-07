Broadcast Archive

Gale-force wind warning

Daniela Lazarová
07-02-2020
Meteorologists have issued a gale-force wind warning for Sunday to Tuesday.

The warning is in effect for all regions in Bohemia and parts of Moravia and Silesia where high winds may damage roofs, topple trees and bring down power lines.

People have been advised to secure lighter objects in their yards and gardens. The warning is valid from 6pm on Sunday to Tuesday evening.

 
 
 
 
 
