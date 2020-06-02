Further easing of coronavirus restrictions due on June 8

A further loosening of coronavirus restrictions, due to take effect on June 8, will allow public gatherings and events involving up to 500 people.

The government has also moved to ease the regulations governing the number of people in theatres, cinemas and concert halls, scrapping the social distancing requirements that severely limited attendance.

Restrictions limiting the number of visitors in zoos, botanical gardens and outdoor events to 250 people per hectare will also be lifted as of June 8.