Further easing of coronavirus restrictions

A further easing of restrictions aimed at curbing the coronavirus epidemic came into effect on Monday June 8. As of that day public events and gatherings may involve up to 500 people, opening the way for weddings, exhibitions and fairs.

Cinemas, theatres and concert halls are no longer bound to respect strict social distancing rules that severely limited the size of the audience and pubs and restaurants no longer need to close by 11 pm.

Face-masks remain compulsory in enclosed public spaces such as public transport, shops, hospitals and institutions. Schools have reopened for secondary school students, although attendance is not compulsory.