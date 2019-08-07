Further Czech investigated over participation in Ukraine conflict

Czech police are investigating a 25-year-old man from the Karlovy Vary Region on suspicion of fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Eastern Ukraine, the news site Deník N. reported. The man could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty of involvement in a terrorist attack.
Deník N. said 15 cases of Czechs fighting in Ukraine’s Donbass region. It said the recently charged man is accused of taking part in combat alongside pro-Russian rebels in the second half of 2015.
