Further Czech investigated over participation in Ukraine conflict

Ian Willoughby
07-08-2019
Czech police are investigating a 25-year-old man from the Karlovy Vary Region on suspicion of fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Eastern Ukraine, the news site Deník N. reported. The man could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty of involvement in a terrorist attack.

Deník N. said 15 cases of Czechs fighting in Ukraine’s Donbass region. It said the recently charged man is accused of taking part in combat alongside pro-Russian rebels in the second half of 2015.

 
 
 
