Fuel prices dropping steeply

Fuel prices in the Czech Republic continue to drop. The price of the best-selling petrol, Natural 95 dropped on average by 93 hallers to 27.90 crowns per litre in the past week, the lowest price since April 2016. At some petrol stations it is selling for 23 crowns per litre.

The price of diesel dropped by 64 hallers to 27.96 crowns per litre, according to data from CCS, which monitors fuel prices. According to analysts fuel will continue to decrease in the Czech Republic.