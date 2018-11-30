Frýdlant Hospital no longer performing surgery

Daniela Lazarová
30-11-2018
Frýdlant Hospital has stopped performing all surgical operations after nine of the sixteen patients it operated on in the past week were rushed to hospital with blood poisoning.The operating theatre in Frýdlant Hospital has been closed and the matter is being investigated.

All nine patients, who were taken to Liberec Hospital, are reported to be stable, although they remain in intensive care. They underwent different operations performed by different surgical teams.

 
 
 
