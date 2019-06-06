Fruit growers suffer severe losses due to early spring frost

The damage by late spring frost to the Czech fruit harvest is expected to exceed 100 million crowns, according to the head of the Association of Czech Fruit Growers, Martin Ludvik.
The worst-hit areas are in northern and western Bohemia where farmers have lost much of their harvest. In Moravia farmers report damages due to severe hailstorms.
The annual value of the country’s fruit harvest is at around 1.3 billion crowns. In recent years farmers have repeatedly suffered losses due to spring frost or summer droughts.
