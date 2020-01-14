Frosts cause fruit yield to fall by over one-quarter in 2019

The fruit harvest in the Czech Republic declined by 27 year-on-year in 2019, according to official figures released on Tuesday. The reason for the decline was frosts in the spring, experts said.

With the exception of apricots, raspberries and blackberries, all types of fruit recorded a year-on-year fall in yield last year. The overall volume of fruit harvested in 2019 was 18 percent below the average over the last five years.