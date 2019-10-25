‘Friends of Czech Culture’ prizes awarded

Ministry of Culture official Zuzana Malcová and ethnologist Jan Krist have been awarded the annual Artis Bohemiae Amicis Prize (“Friends of Czech Culture”).

The laureates helped get new Czech monuments to the UNESCO World Heritage List – the uniquely preserved mining landscape of Krušné hory – Erzgebirge, and the national horse stud farm in Kladruby, Central Bohemia.

At a meeting in December, the possibility of including Czech glass Christmas decorations on the prestigious UNESCO list will be considered.