Fridays for Future representatives say meeting with Babiš unproductive

The representatives of the global youth climate change initiative "Fridays for Future" described the meeting with the Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš as unproductive.

The group’s spokesman Petr Doubravský said after the meeting on Friday that the protests will continue.

"The Prime Minister has refused to support carbon neutrality for 2050. He said he would oppose it again at the next EU summit, which is a position with which we absolutely disagree," Mr Doubravský said.

For his part, Mr Babiš said he offered to cooperate with the students but they didn’t seem interested.