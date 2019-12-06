‘Fridays for Future’: Czech PM Andrej Babiš to meet student environmentalists

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) is expected this week to meet Czech representatives of the international youth climate change initiative “Fridays for Future”.

Among other things, they will likely discuss the future of coal mining in the Czech Republic, which is the fifth-biggest polluter in Europe and the 20th in the world in terms of CO2 emissions.

Working groups of the so-called Coal Commission are now drafting plans to end coal mining sometime after 2030 in order to reduce greenhouse gases.