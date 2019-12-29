Fresh controversy at Konev statue

The police were called to another incident at the statue of the controversial Russian marshal Ivan Konev in Prague 6 on Saturday.

Several dozen people who turned up to pay their respects to the marshal on the 122nd anniversary of his birth got into skirmishes with the marshal’s critics, who point out that as well as liberating the country from Nazi oppression, Konev was also involved in the suppression of the Hungarian uprising in 1956 and the construction of the Berlin Wall in 1961.

The local council has already voted to have the statue moved to a different location.

The incident has sparked fresh criticism from Russia, where the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian Parliament Konstantin Kosachev said “new Nazis were emerging in the Czech Republic and desecrating the memorials to those who helped defeat them.“