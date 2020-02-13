French Impressionists at National Gallery most visited exhibition in 2019

An exhibition of French Impressionists at the National Gallery’s Kinsky Palace in Prague was the most visited exhibition of fine art in the Czech Republic last year, attracting over 100,000 visitors over 91 days.

The retrospective exhibition of Alberto Giacometti in National Gallery’s Trade Fair Palace was visited by over 48,000 people, while the ongoing exhibition of the Czech-born illustrator Petr Sís at DOX Centre for Contemporary Art attracted over 51,000 visitors by the end of 2019.