French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to meet Charter 77 signatories in Prague

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian meets his Czech counterpart Tomáš Petříček (Social Democrats) in Prague on Friday.

The ministers are due to discuss major European and international issues on which the two countries cooperate closely, most notably their joint contributions to the security and stability of the Sahel region of Africa.

Jean-Yves Le Drian is also due to meet former dissidents and Charter 77 signatories, in order to pay tribute to their commitment to democracy and freedoms.

He is also to deliver a speech on the legacy of 1989 for Europe, in the framework of an international conference held by the French Centre for Social Science Research (CEFRES), Charles University and other institutions.