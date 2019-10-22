French author Michon receives Franz Kafka Prize

The French writer Pierre Michon is due to receive the Franz Kafka Prize in Prague on Tuesday. He becomes the 19th recipient of the international award, which is presented by the Franz Kafka Society. Previous winners include Philip Roth Margaret Atwood, Václav Havel and Haruki Murakami.
Michon’s 1984 novel Small Lives is considered a masterpiece of modern French literature and he has won a number of prizes for it and other works.
