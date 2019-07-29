Freight train accident likely caused by human error

Daniela Lazarová
29-07-2019
An accident involving a freight train carrying lime from Mariánské Lázně to Plzeň on Sunday is believed to have been caused by human error.

According to preliminary reports the train driver exceeded the permitted speed limit and lost control.

Nobody was hurt in the accident but the damage has been estimated in the tens of millions of crowns and the track is likely to remain closed until August 2nd.

