Freezing temperatures recorded in many parts of Czechia

Ruth Fraňková
31-10-2019
Freezing temperatures were recorded in many parts of the Czech Republic on Thursday morning. The lowest temperature, minus 13 degrees Celsius, was registered at the measuring station in Kořenov in the Jizera Mountains in the north of the country.

The average morning temperature for the whole of the Czechia was minus 3.8 degrees Celsius. According to meteorologists, the spell of cold weather is expected to last until Saturday.

 
