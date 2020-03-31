Broadcast Archive

Freezing temperatures breaking records

Daniela Lazarová
31-03-2020
Freezing temperatures broke records at monitoring stations around the country as night time lows dropped to – 13.7 degrees Celsius on Monday night.

The absolute record of – 14.5 degrees Celsius registered in 2004 was not broken.

According to the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute the unseasonably cold weather will continue at least until mid-week with Tuesday night expected to be colder still.

 
 
 
 
 
 
