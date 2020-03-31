Freezing temperatures breaking records

Freezing temperatures broke records at monitoring stations around the country as night time lows dropped to – 13.7 degrees Celsius on Monday night.
The absolute record of – 14.5 degrees Celsius registered in 2004 was not broken.
According to the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute the unseasonably cold weather will continue at least until mid-week with Tuesday night expected to be colder still.
Czech researchers develop top-grade respirator for 3D printing
“I am taking it minute by minute” – Foreigners in the Czech Republic on quarantine and being cut off from their families
A mask-tree as a form of solidarity
Why Chinese masks destined for Italy were seized (not ‘stolen’) by Czech authorities
Coronavirus: Czech scientists focus on role proteins play in spreading COVID-19