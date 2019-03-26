Freedom fighter Zdena Mašínová‘s remains to be exhumed from mass grave

Prague City Hall has agreed to a request from Zdena Mašín to exhume her mother’s remains from a mass grave in Prague’s Ďáblice cemetary.

The city hall earlier ruled out the possibility in view of the complications of exhuming remains from a mass grave. The respective documents which might have helped locate her remains were lost in a fire.

Zdena Mašín, sister of the Mašín brothers, who dramatically escaped from Czechoslovakia in the early 1950s, requested the exhumation so as to be able to give her mother a dignified burial.

Her mother, Zdena Mašínová, was a freedom fighter jailed by the Nazis and later by the Communists. She was convicted of espionage and treason in a communist show trial and later moved from jail to a labour camp where she died in 1956.