Free movement between Czech Republic and Slovakia to be restored from midnight Thursday

As soon as the clocks hit 12pm on the night from Wednesday to Thursday, travel rules between the Czech Republic and Slovakia will be restored to the state in which they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, prime ministers of both countries announced in Prague on Wednesday.

Until now, Czech citizens could travel to their eastern neighbour without a test only if they stayed no longer than 48 hours in the country, with entrance into both states only allowed at designated border crossings.

According to Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and his Slovak counterpart Igor Matovič, the opening of borders was agreed two days ago and was announced as a gift on the occasion of the Slovak prime ministers first visit to the Czech Republic.