Fraud suspects from Taiwan file complaint against extradition verdict

Eight fraud suspects from Taiwan wanted by the Chinese authorities have filed a constitutional complaint against a verdict by the Prague Supreme Court which would have allowed their extradition to mainland China.

The Taiwan nationals have rejected the accusations as false and argue that deportation to China would put them at risk of torture or even death.

The Interior Ministry has granted them subsidiary protection for the duration of a year. The case will now be reviewed by the Constitutional Court and a final decision on their possible extradition will be made by Justice Minister Marie Benešová.