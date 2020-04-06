Broadcast Archive

France grateful for offer of places for coronavirus patients

Ian Willoughby
06-04-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

France has thanked the Czech Republic for offering to provide medical care to six French people with Covid-19. They had been due to arrive at Brno’s University Hospital on Monday but in the end the French authorities decided not to send the patients, all of whom require artificial lung ventilation.

The Czech Republic has previously provided assistance to Italy, Spain and Slovenia in connection with the coronavirus crisis.

 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
 