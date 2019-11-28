Fourth-generation Škoda Octavia to be sold at base price of CZK 456,000

Škoda Auto’s latest version of the best-selling Octavia model will be sold on the Czech market for CZK 456,000, the Czech News Agency wrote on Thursday. The starting price of the liftback is 6,000 crowns higher than the price of the previous model.

The basic liftback model will only be available in mid-2020, while the fourth-generation Octavia Combi model, which will cost an extra CZK 180,000 is set to go on sale before the end of the year.