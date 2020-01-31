Fourth annual Czech ‘Hotel Night’ offers discounts to locals

Some 155 Czech hotels and pensions are taking part in the fourth annual ‘Hotel Night’ promotion that gives big discounts to locals.

More than 2,000 rooms in Prague, Brno, Olomouc, Karlovy Vary, Ostrava and other cities are available through the promotion.

The Czech Association of Hotels and Restaurants holds the annual event as a thank-you to locals in heavily touristed areas.

It also aims to show how much the sector benefits the economy and inform locals of job opportunities.