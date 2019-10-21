Four Social Democrat MPs suggest public media scrutiny be moved from Parliament to independent auditors

Scrutiny regarding the handling of funds by the country’s two public broadcasters – Czech Television and Czech Radio – should be handled by the politically independent Supreme Audit Office instead of Parliament, according to a proposal submitted in the lower house by four Social Democrat members of the Chamber of Deputies.

The proposal was made amid an ongoing dispute in the lower-house, where the Communists and the Freedom and Direct Democracy party are blocking approval of Czech Television’s annual budgets.

Czech Television stated via its social media that its management is already subject to a multi-level audit and that it would not be opposed to scrutiny from the Supreme Audit Office.