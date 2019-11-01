Four people injured by explosion at Semtex plant

Four people have been seriously injured in an accident at an explosives factory in Pardubice. The powerful blast occurred at the Explosia plant in the suburbs of the east-Bohemian town on Friday morning.

According to the spokesman of the rescue service, two people suffered burns on more than 30 percent of their bodies and had to be put in an artificial coma. The plant manufactures the plastic explosive Semtex, often used in terrorist attacks because of its high performance and easy use.