Four localities selected as potential sites for nuclear waste storage facility

Experts from the Radioactive Waste Repository Authority have shortlisted four localities for a potential deep storage facility for nuclear waste, the Czech News Agency reported on Wednesday. The original list included nine locations around the country.

The four sites include the villages of Janoch in South Bohemia near the Temelín nuclear power plant, Horka in the Třebíč region, Hrádek in the Jihlava region and Březový potok in West Bohemia.

The waste storage facility should be built by 2065. The costs covering its construction and operation are estimated at around CZK 111 billion. The high level nuclear waste produce from the country’s nuclear power plants is currently being stocked on their premises.