Four Czechs found to have contracted brucellosis on Armenia trip

Ian Willoughby
19-03-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Four people from Opava contracted brucellosis, a disease that was eradicated from Czech territory six decades ago, the head of the infections department at a hospital in the city told reporters on Tuesday. The four caught the highly contagious illness last summer after consuming unpasteurised milk while on holiday in Armenia.

Working with veterinarians, doctors in Opava identified the rarely seen disease after two of the victims sought treatment toward the end of last year.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 