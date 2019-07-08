Four Czech tennis players appearing in Wimbledon fourth round

Four Czech tennis players have made it to the fourth round of the Wimbledon tournament, which begins on Monday.

First up was Barbora Strýcová, ranked no. 54, who took on Belgium’s Elise Mertens, the 21st seed, for the second time in her career. Strýcová roared back from a set down to beat Mertens, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Later in the afternoon, No. 3 seed Karolína Plíšková faces fellow Czech national Karolína Muchová, ranked No. 68. Plíšková is the heavy favourite.

Finally, in the most highly anticipated match, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitová will take on Britain’s top player, Johanna Konta. Strýcová will face the winner of that match in the quarter-finals.