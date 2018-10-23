Founders of Czechoslovakia appear on CZK 20 coins

The Czech National Bank will on Wednesday issue new CZK 20 coins featuring images of politicians Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk, Milan Rastislav Štefánik and Edvard Beneš. The three played key roles in the foundation of Czechoslovakia, the centenary of which is currently being celebrated.

They are ordinary coins rather than memorial ones and are intended to circulate normally. However, they will be limited in number and collectors can acquire a maximum of three of each from branches of the Czech National Bank.

The regular CZK 20 coin features a portrait of St. Wenceslas on horseback.