Founder of flight bookings website Kiwi.com wins Czech Entrepreneur of the Year award

Oliver Dlouhý, the founder of flight bookings website Kiwi.com, has won the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year award. Mr Dlouhý is now set to represent the Czech Republic at Ernst and Young’s international finals for the award in Monte Carlo in June.

Started by Mr Dlouhý in 2012 under the name SkyPicker.com, Kiwi.com has since become a global player in the online flight bookings market with some 2,800 employees and sales revenues worth CZK 28 billion in 2018.

The company has already expanded its services into rail as well as bus line bookings. Its founder says he now wants Kiwi.com to become a global virtual carrier.