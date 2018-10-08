Forum 2000 focuses on growing populism and nationalism

The Forum 2000 conference held under the theme “Democracy: In need of a critical update?” got underway in Prague on Sunday. The annual three-day conference, now in its 22nd year, is hosting a wide range of politicians, philosophers, authors, activists, entrepreneurs, artists and thinkers.

Among other topics, discussions will examine current social and economic challenges to democracy, growing populism and nationalism. Forum 2000 is looking to engage the younger generation to share their views on these issues and discuss ways to renew trust in democratic governance.