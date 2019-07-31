Forty percent of Czechs happy with state of democracy in their country

Some 40 percent of Czech citizens are happy with the way democracy is working in the country, according to a poll conducted by the STEM agency. Sixteen percent of those polled said they were seriously discontent with the state of democracy, while 44 percent thought democracy wasn’t functioning well.
According to STEM, the numbers have been improving in recent years. The worst result was recorded between the years 2011 to 2013, under the government of Petr Nečas, with only 26 percent being content with the state of democracy at the time.
