Forty percent of Czech households include dogs

Ian Willoughby
22-10-2019
Two out of five Czech households include dogs, suggests a survey by the STEM/MARK agency released on Tuesday. Forty percent of Czech owners allow their dog into their bed. Of those that do have a dog, only one in five possess more than one, the study found.

Mid-sized dogs, weighing between six and 24 kilogrammes, are the most popular.

 
