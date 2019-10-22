Forty percent of Czech households include dogs

Two out of five Czech households include dogs, suggests a survey by the STEM/MARK agency released on Tuesday. Forty percent of Czech owners allow their dog into their bed. Of those that do have a dog, only one in five possess more than one, the study found.
Mid-sized dogs, weighing between six and 24 kilogrammes, are the most popular.
Olga Lomová: Western misconceptions could let China export much of its system and ultimately contribute to our enslavement
Hitler no ‘gentleman’, but court rules Czech state need not apologize for president’s claim Ferdinand Peroutka said so
Bertha von Suttner – Prague-born peace campaigner whose ideas on cooperation and disarmament continue to have lasting effect
Beijing ends agreement with Prague – but can spat harm Czech capital?
Czechia now ahead of Spain in GDP per capita, but still below EU average
Rare Terezín concentration camp artefacts found in attic of private home
Czechs observe day of mourning for pop idol Karel Gott
Thousands pay tribute to deceased national pop icon Karel Gott