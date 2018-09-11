Former top diplomat takes over at Confederation of Industry and Tourism

A former senior figure in Czech diplomacy, Tomáš Prouza, has become president of the Czech Confederation of Industry and Tourism, the agency announced on Tuesday. Mr. Prouza was previously the Czech Republic’s state secretary for European affairs.

The trained economist said that he would work to achieve the best possible conditions for those sectors and to ensure Czechs benefited from being part of the large European market. Mr. Prouza takes up the new post at the start of October.