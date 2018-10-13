Former presidential candidates Hilšer and Fischer elected to Senate

Former presidential contenders, Marek Hilšer and Pavel Fischer, both running as independent candidates, have been elected as the new senators in the second round of elections to the upper house of Parliament.

Czech doctor and political activist, Marek Hilšer defeated Libor Michálek of the Pirate Party in Prague districts 2 and 3.

Former diplomat Pavel Fischer won in Prague 12 over Eva Tylová, former head of the The Czech Environmental Inspectorate.

Another former presidential contestant, Jiří Drahoš, won his senate bid in the first round as an independent candidate running on the ticket of the Party of Mayors and Independents.