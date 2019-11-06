Former Prague Imam to face court case after being charged with supporting terrorism

The state attorney’s office in Prague has filed an indictment against the former Prague-based Imam Samer Shehadeh, his brother, and his sister-in-law on suspicion of supporting terrorism, the Czech News Agency reported on Wednesday. The case has now been forwarded to the local municipal court.

The three face allegations of involvement in a terrorist group, support and promotion of terrorism, as well as the financing of terrorism, crimes for which they could face up to 15 years in jail.

Mr. Shehadeh was arrested abroad and has been held in Czech custody since November last year. Czech intelligence services began investigating him in 2016 due to suspicions that he was trying to radicalise Muslims.