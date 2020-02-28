Former Prague imam sentenced to ten years in prison on terrorism charges

A court in Prague has sentenced former Prague imam Samer Shehadeh to ten years in prison on terrorism charges. Mr Shehadeh was found guilty of helping his brother and sister-in-law to travel to Syria to join the terrorist organisation Al-Nusra Front. He was also convicted for supporting the group financially.
The ex-imam has confessed to the actions, but said didn’t believe they were unlawful as he didn’t recognise the Syrian government and didn’t view the Al-Nusra Front as terrorist.
Mr. Shehaded left the Czech Republic in 2017 but was later arrested in Jordan and handed over to the Czech authorities.
