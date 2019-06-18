Former Prague 1 mayor, other officials face corruption charges over sale of city flats

Criminal charges of corruption have been filed against more than 30 people, mainly Prague 1 officials, over the sale of city-owned flats at below market rates, the news server ListZprávy.cz reported on Tuesday.
Among the accused are former Prague 1 district mayor Oldřich Lomecký and his then deputy Daniel Hodek, who are alleged to have voted to sell off apartments cheaply for personal gain, the news server writes.
According to an expert opinion commissioned by the police, more than 20 city flats were sold below the market price, resulting in lost revenues of some 40 million crowns.
