Former political prisoner Jan Decker dies at 92

Jan Decker, former political prisoner and the last chairman of the Association of Auxiliary Technical Battalions, died on Thursday at the age of 92. The information was confirmed by historian Eduard Stehlík on Friday.

During the Second World War, Mr Decker was sent to forced labour and in May 1945 he participated in the Prague Uprising against the Nazis.

He was sentenced to six months in prison for participating in the resistance against the communist regime after 1948 and served in the notorious Auxiliary Technical Battalions, used by the communists to punish politically unreliable people.

After the Velvet Revolution of 1989, he was rehabilitated and received the title of Doctor of Law.