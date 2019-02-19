Former minister and CzechTourism chief gets suspended sentence

A former minister of regional development, Rostislav Vondruška, has received a suspended sentence for corruption. On Tuesday the Prague 2 District Court found him guilty of using gift vouchers paid for by the CzechTourism agency – which he then headed – for his own private purposes. He also gave them to friends.
Mr. Vondruška, who served in a caretaker government nine years ago, was also ordered to pay almost CZK 150,000 in compensation.
