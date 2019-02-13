Former head of Prague’s Muslim community cleared of promoting hate movement

The Supreme Court of the Czech Republic has definitively cleared Vladimír Šanka, the former head of Prague’s Muslim community, of promoting a movement aimed at suppressing rights and freedoms, in connection with the publication of a radical Islamic text.

The court rejected a complaint from Supreme State Attorney Pavel Zeman regarding a ruling by a lower instance court which also found Šanka not guilty.

Central to the debate in the trial, was whether the book, banned in some countries for promoting Salafism, fell under the definition of an ideology or movement. The lower instance court ruled that it was the former.

Promotion of a hate movement would constitute a criminal act carrying a possible sentence of up to ten years behind bars.