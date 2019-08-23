Former Foreign Intelligence Service deputy head charged with fraud

The former deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Czech Republic (ÚZSI) Zdeněk Blahut has been charged with fraud and abuse of office, the Public Prosecutor's Office in Prague reported on Friday. No further details were released.

According to the news site idnes.cz Blahut’s detention is part of an ongoing investigation into the financial management of the Foreign Intelligence Service. The news site claims the police also questioned the former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Jiří Šašek and the former interior minister Milan Chovanec, who appointed Blahut to office. Chovanec later dismissed the claim.

The Foreign Intelligence Service’s principal goal is to provide foreign intelligence vital for the security and protection of the Czech Republic’s foreign policy interests and economic interests.

Blahut served as its deputy head from September 2014 until January of this year.