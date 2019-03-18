Former detective charged in connection with police leaks

A former member of the country’s unit for fighting organized crime, Ludek Vokal, has been charged in connection with information leaks from the force during his time in service.
The former detective is suspected of having leaked information from a number of open cases to members of the underworld.
The leaks occurred between 2010 and 2015. The police was severely criticized for the leaks at the time.
