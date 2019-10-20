Former Czech president Václav Klaus to receive high state distinction

Former president Václav Klaus, the last surviving Czech RAF pilot Emil Boček, Srbian film director Emir Kusturica and the president of the Supreme Audit Office Miloslav Kala are among the personalities who will receive a high state distinction from President Miloš Zeman on the occasion of Czechoslovak Independence Day, on October 28th.

Although the list of personalities selected for awards is confidential the president himself revealed some of the laureates ahead of the public holiday this year.

According to Prague Castle the laureates have been informed about the honour and the list of selected personalities has been countersigned by the prime minister.