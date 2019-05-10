Former Czech MP on the run believed to be hiding in Paraguay

Former Social Democratic Party deputy Petr Wolf, who has been on the run since 2013, when he was convicted of subsidy fraud, is hiding in Paraguay, Czech Television reported citing police sources.
The police reportedly lost trace of him in Paraguay. Although an international arrest warrant has been issued on him, Wolf has so far avoided detention.
The million crown fine meted out by the court was paid in instalments from different destinations, even while the former MP was on the run.
Ex-ice hockey international Svoboda dies at 41
Fifteen years of Czech EU membership – a debate
15 years after accession - what is the deal with Czech Euroscepticism?
Little-known hero Doreen Warriner honoured in Prague: “She did something amazing, but she didn’t seek recognition”
Thousands of Czechs join in street protests for independent judiciary